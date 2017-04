April 29 Hertz Global Holdings Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit due to strong demand for car rentals and higher pricing.

The company posted a net income of $18.0 million, or 4 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $56.3 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Hertz earned 21 cents per share, above analysts' estimates of 17 cents per share.