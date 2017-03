(Corrects headline to say shares are being sold by stockholders, not Hertz)

March 6 March 6 Hertz Global Holdings Inc : * Announces sale of 60,050,777 shares of common stock by selling stockholders * Sale of shares by funds associated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Carlyle

Group and BofA to Citigroup and Barclays capital * Source text * Further company coverage (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore)