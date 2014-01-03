版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 4日 星期六 00:04 BJT

BRIEF-Hertz shares up 2.4 pct on report Icahn has taken stake

NEW YORK Jan 3 Hertz Global Holdings Inc : * Shares up 2.4 percent on cnbc report carl icahn has taken stake
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐