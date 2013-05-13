Hedge fund nominees to Hess board to forgo special pay package

NEW YORK May 13 An activist hedge fund's
nominees to the Hess Corp board of directors said they
were waiving their right to receive a special pay package from
the fund if the oil and gas company outperforms its peers under
their watch.
Hess shareholders are set to vote on the board nominees
later this week.
Hess and the hedge fund, Elliott Management, have been
working hard to lobby investors to back their nominees. Hess
said last week that it would separate the posts of chairman and
chief executive, stripping longtime CEO John Hess of his
chairmanship.
If elected, the Elliott nominees would have been eligible to
receive $30,000 from the hedge fund for every percentage point
that Hess outperformed its peers over their first term as
directors.
In a letter to shareholders, the five Elliott nominees
called the attention paid to their pay arrangements a
distraction.
"While each of us believes that these arrangements are
appropriate and consistent with the performance of our duties as
independent directors, each of us has made the decision to waive
our right to receive these payments from Elliott," they said in
the letter.