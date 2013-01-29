版本:
BRIEF-Hess up in premarket after Elliott says to nominate directors, conduct strategic review

NEW YORK Jan 29 Hess Corp : * Up 4.8 percent to $65.53 in premarket after Elliott Management said it plans to nominate five executives to the Hess board of directors and urged the company to "conduct a full strategic and operational review."

