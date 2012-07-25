Hess raises 2012 capital spending forecast 25 percent

BRIEF-Fortis announces C$500 mln sale of common shares
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
July 25 Hess Corp said it will raise its planned capital spending for this year 25 percent, with much of the increase due to higher well costs in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota.
Hess will spend $8.5 billion this year, up from a prior forecast of $6.8 billion, Chief Executive Officer John Hess said on a conference call with investors on Wednesday.
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort
* Pershing square holdings, ltd. Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for february 2017