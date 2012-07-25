版本:
中国
Hess quarterly profit slips on weaker oil prices

July 25 Hess Corp's second-quarter profit fell as lower oil prices outweighed increased output, the U.S. energy company said on Wednesday.

Profit in the quarter was $549 million, or $1.61 per share, compared with $607 million or $1.78 per share in the same period a year earlier.

