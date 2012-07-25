UPDATE 1-Hess profit slips, oil output jumps

July 25 Hess Corp's second-quarter profit fell on weaker oil prices, but its oil and gas production jumped, the U.S. energy company said on Wednesday, lifting its shares 2.4 percent in premarket trading.

Profit in the quarter was $549 million, or $1.61 per share, compared with $607 million, or $1.78 a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Oil and gas production climbed to 429,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter from 372,000 in the year-ago quarter.

Driving that increase was the jump in production at Hess's properties in the Bakken field to 55,000 BOE per day from 25,000 BOE per day last year, and the resumption of production in Libya.

Hess' refining and marketing business also posted a profit of $8 million versus a loss of $39 million a year ago.