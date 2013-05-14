CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Hedge fund proposes revamped Hess board to end proxy fight

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say Hess's board currently comprises 14 members, not 13)

* Says all of its and Hess's nominees should make up the board

* Size and composition of board to be agreed upon

* Shareholder vote scheduled for Thursday

May 14 The activist investor engaged in a proxy battle with Hess Corp has proposed a new board for the oil producer that would include all nominees put forward by both sides ahead of a vote on Thursday.

Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, which owns a 4.5 percent stake in Hess, is running a slate of five directors against Hess's nominees. Shareholders will vote at the company's annual meeting on May 16.

"Shareholders want real change and a renewed board. Hess has promised such renewal and this solution will follow through on that promise," Elliott said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hess's board currently comprises 14 members, according to the company's website.

Elliott Management said the size and composition of its proposed board had yet to be decided.

Hess said on Monday that it was prepared to add two of Elliott's nominees, chosen in consultation with shareholders, if all of its own nominees are elected. Elliott Management called the proposal a "PR stunt".

Elliott in January pitched a plan to break up Hess and launched a campaign to install the new directors. The hedge fund has said that directors are too closely tied to Chief Executive John Hess.

The company, in response, said John Hess would be stripped of his chairmanship immediately after the annual meeting.

Hess has put forward a former General Electric Co executive, John Krenicki, as chairman. Hess will remain CEO and a director.

The company has announced plans to exit its retail gasoline, marketing and trading businesses, and is looking to become a pure play exploration and production company. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)