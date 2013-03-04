UPDATE 1-Hess to exit businesses; focus on oil, gas exploration

* Exiting retail, energy marketing and energy trading
businesses
* Raises dividend to $1 from 40 cents
* To buy back up to $4 billion of stock
* Names six independent directors
* Shares up 4 percent in premarket trade
March 4 Oil and gas company Hess Corp
will exit its retail, energy marketing, and energy trading
businesses following pressure from an activist investor to break
up the company.
The company also said it would buy back up to $4 billion of
its stock and increase its annual dividend to $1 from 40 cents,
beginning July.
Hess shares rose 4 percent before the bell.
Hedge fund Elliott Management has asked the company, which
is looking to become a predominantly exploration and production
company, to consider a spinoff of its U.S. onshore assets and
the sale of its retail operations.
Paul Singer's Elliott Management, the third-largest Hess
shareholder with a 4 percent stake, also plans to nominate five
directors at the company's annual meeting in May.
"We are convinced that our transformation is driving
superior value creation far beyond Singer's short-term time
horizon," Hess said in a letter to shareholders on Monday, while
naming six independent directors.
Hess has been looking to sell non-core assets - including an
exit from the refining business - and pour more than 90 percent
of its capital into exploration and production.
ConocoPhillips, Marathon Oil Corp and Murphy
Oil have all separated their refining operations to
create additional value.
Hess on Monday also said it would prune its Asian portfolio
by divesting operations in Indonesia and Thailand to focus on
the North Malay basin and a joint development area in Malaysia
and Thailand.
The company is pursuing monetization of its oil and gas
gathering and transportation assets in North Dakota's Bakken
shale field, expected in 2015.
Hess will use proceeds from the asset sales to pay down
short-term debt. The company had short-term debt of $787 million
as of Dec.31, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company's marketing operations, which consist mainly of
retail gasoline and energy marketing activities, generated
earnings of $209 million in 2012. The company's net income for
the year was $2.25 billion.
Hess operates terminals and retail gasoline stations, most
of which include convenience stores, that are located on the
East Coast of the United States.
It sells refined petroleum products, natural gas and
electricity to commercial and industrial businesses through its
energy marketing activities.
The company's energy trading business is a New York-based
joint venture known commonly as Hetco, in which Hess holds a 50
percent stake. Two top Goldman Sachs traders hold the
remaining stake.
Hess shares closed at $66.54 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Friday.