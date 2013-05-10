版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 10日 星期五 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Elliott Management responds to Hess move to split Chairman/CEO

* ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS HESS MOVE TO SPLIT CHAIRMAN/CEO ROLES "NOT A CONCESSION", "RATHER IT IS A REACTION TO THE SHAREHOLDER VOTE CURRENTLY UNDERWAY" * ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS SIGNIFICANT TO NOTE THAT HESS'S BOARD RECOMMENDED AGAINST THIS SPLIT ONLY A FEW WEEKS AGO
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐