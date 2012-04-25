版本:
2012年 4月 25日

Hess quarterly net profit slips

April 25 Oil and gas producer Hess Corp posted lower first-quarter profit on Wednesday than a year earlier, when its earnings were lifted by an asset sale.

Net income in the first quarter was $545 million, or $1.60 per share, versus $929 million, or $2.74 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

