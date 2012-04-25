Hess says starts 25,000 BPD rail shipments to La.

NEW YORK, April 25 Hess Corp started up its rail shipment facility in April that moves 25,000 barrels-per-day of Bakken crude oil out of North Dakota to a terminal in St. James, Louisiana, company officials said in their earnings conference call on Wednesday.

The company expects to gradually ramp up rail shipments to 50,000-54,000 bpd by the end of the year. Hess has leased nine train sets to move this crude, the company said.