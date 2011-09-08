UPDATE 3-Hess adds Utica acres, hikes output target

* Hess now has 185,000 acres

* Hess raises production outlook

* Shares up 3 pct at midday (Adds analyst comment, company details, updates share price)

By Anna Driver

HOUSTON, Sept 8 Hess Corp (HES.N) said on Thursday it spent $750 million to buy acreage in the Utica Shale in Ohio, a day after the company announced a joint venture in that basin with CONSOL Energy. (CNX.N)

Hess, based in New York, now has 185,000 acres in the Utica, a massive field that is thought to hold vast quantities of crude oil and more valuable natural gas that has a high liquids content. Still, exploration is in the early stages, and there is not much data on reserve or production potential.

"It's a major emerging U.S. unconventional play," John Hess, chief executive of Hess, told investors at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power conference in New York.

The Utica shale has the potential to deliver the same kind of production and reserve growth comparable to the company's acreage in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota, Hess said.

Hess acquired 85,000 Utica acres from Marquette Exploration LLC and others in this latest deal, it said.

Hess also raised its annual long-term oil and gas production growth target to 3 to 5 percent, up from 3 percent. The increase is due to higher output from unconventional assets like the Bakken Shale, Hess said.

Oil and gas producer PDC Energy PETD.O on Wednesday said it will invest $50 million to buy 30,000 acres in the Utica and said it would pursue a joint venture. [ID:nL3E7K72V1]

Hess' deal may have implications for other companies in the Utica including Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N), a U.S. oil and gas company pursuing a joint venture in that basin.

PDC paid about $1,700 per acre, while the Hess joint venture with CONSOL is valued at $6,000 per acre but there is some talk that recent prices have climbed as high as $10,000 per acre, analysts said.

Data filed with Ohio regulators on a horizontal Chesapeake Energy Utica well show a test rate of 6.5 million cubic feet equivalent per day, "an encouraging rate for the first horizontal in a new play," Biju Perincheril, analyst with Jefferies & Co, said in a note.

Shares of Hess were up 3 percent at $61.04 at midday on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake shares were up 2.4 percent at $32.27. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Derek Caney, Dave Zimmerman and Matthew Lewis)