UPDATE 2-Hess quarterly profit, output lower

* Q3 ex-items $1.11 vs Street $1.36
* Libya hurts production
* Shares 1.5 percent lower
Oct 26 Hess Corp's (HES.N) quarterly profit
fell sharply from a year earlier and missed Wall Street
expectations, hurt by lower production and a loss in its
refining business.
Oil and gas production was also hurt by the loss of output
in Libya and a fire at the Valhall platform in the North Sea.
Hess reported a third-quarter profit of $298 million, or 88
cents per share, down from a profit of $1.15 billion, or $3.52
per share, a year earlier.
In the year-ago period, the U.S. oil and gas company
reported a one-time gain of more than $1 billion relating to an
asset exchange.
Excluding items, Hess reported a profit of $1.11 per share,
far short of the $1.36 per share Wall Street analysts had
expected, according to data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oil and gas production fell to 344,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day from 413,000 in the same period a year
earlier.
Hess' marketing and refining unit had a loss of $23 million
in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $38 million.
Analysts at Barclays Capital had expected the company's
refining business to report a profit of $50 million.
Shares of Hess fell 97 cents to $57.81 in morning New York
Stock Exchange trading.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston)