UPDATE 3-Hess quarterly profit, output lower

Oct 26 Hess Corp's ( HES.N ) quarterly profit fell sharply from a year earlier and missed Wall Street expectations, hurt by lower production and a loss in its refining business.

Oil and gas production was also hurt by the loss of output in Libya and a fire at the Valhall platform in the North Sea.

Hess reported a third-quarter profit of $298 million, or 88 cents per share, down from a profit of $1.15 billion, or $3.52 per share, a year earlier.

In the year-ago period, the U.S. oil and gas company reported a one-time gain of more than $1 billion relating to an asset exchange.

Excluding items, Hess reported a profit of $1.11 per share, far short of the $1.36 per share Wall Street analysts had expected, according to data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oil and gas production fell to 344,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 413,000 in the same period a year earlier.

The company's production from the Bakken shale field in North Dakota rose to 39,000 barrels per day from an average of 34,000 bpd in the second quarter. Hess officials said well costs in the Bakken and in the Eagleford shale in Texas were running at around $10 million per well.

Hess said it had taken delivery on nine train sets that allow it to transport up to 54,000 bpd of Bakken crude to market. The company plans eventually to increase that rail transportation to a maximum of 150,000 bpd.

Hess officials also trumpeted their growing position in the Utica shale in eastern Ohio, where they recently closed two minerals rights purchases.

Hess' marketing and refining unit had a loss of $23 million in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $38 million.

The company's 50 percent share of operations at the jointly owned 350,000-bpd Hovensa LLC refinery generated an operating loss of $38 million for the quarter, on throughput of 297,000 bpd, of which 149,000 bpd was attributed to Hess. The other half of the refinery is owned by Petroleos de Venezuela.

The refining losses resulted from a decline in gasoline crack spreads in September, officials said, as July and August cracks had been profitable. In September, crude prices rose far more swiftly than those of gasoline, narrowing margins.

The company's 70,000-bpd Port Reading, New Jersey refinery broke even for the quarter.

Analysts at Barclays Capital had expected the company's refining business to report a profit of $50 million.

Shares of Hess fell 18 cents to $58.60 in midday New York Stock Exchange trading.

Hess Corporation Marketing and Refining Operating Data (Unaudited)

Third Third Second

Quarter Quarter Quarter

2011 2010 2011

Refinery Throughput (barrels per day)

HOVENSA - Crude runs 297 408 303

HOVENSA - Hess 50% share 149 204 152

Port Reading 63 61 66

Refinery capacity, plus utilization in percent

HOVENSA (barrels per day)

Crude 350 84.9% 81.6% 86.7%

FCC 150 79.2% 76.1% 77.8%

Coker 58 91.0% 73.0% 96.0%

Pt Reading 70 90.0% 87.7% 93.6% (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)