Hess boosts 5-year oil production forecast

* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017
Nov 10 Oil and gas producer Hess Corp boosted its five-year production forecast on Monday, citing strength in output from North Dakota's Bakken shale formation and the Utica shale in Ohio.
The company expects its production to grow 6 to 10 percent each year through 2018. Hess previously forecast growth of 5 to 8 percent.
The new estimates are based at Brent oil prices around $90 to $100 per barrel, far above current levels.
Hess said it expects Bakken production to hit 175,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2020, roughly double current levels. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Brown & Brown Inc announces quarterly revenues of $465.1 million, an increase of 9.6%; earnings per share of $0.49, an increase of 11.4%; and a quarterly dividend of $0.1350 per share
* Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes