Hess to sell half of Bakken midstream assets for $2.68 bln

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
June 11 Oil and natural gas producer Hess Corp said it will sell half of its Bakken midstream assets to Global Infrastructure Partners for $2.68 billion.
The joint venture, valued at $5.35 billion, plans to file for an initial public offering, upon closing of the transaction, Hess said on Thursday.
Hess said in July it plans to form a publicly traded master limited partnership comprising its pipeline and storage assets in North Dakota's Bakken oil shale field. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.