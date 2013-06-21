Hess, Newfield to launch sale of $3 bln of Asian assets -sources

HONG KONG, June 21 U.S. energy companies Hess
Corp and Newfield Exploration Co have launched
two separate auctions to sell part of their Asian oil and gas
field stakes that have a combined value of about $3 billion,
people familiar with the matter said.
KUFPEC, a unit of Kuwait Petroleum Corp, London-listed
Premier Oil, Indonesian state oil company Pertamina
Persero PT, and Thailand's state energy company PTT Exploration
and Production are among companies considering making
bids for the assets, the people said.
Unlisted KrisEnergy, owned by private equity firm First
Reserve, and Canada's Talisman Energy Inc are also
expected to place bids, the people added.
Preliminary offers for Newfield's assets are due by the end
of June, while Hess has set a mid-July deadline for its auction,
one person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Newfield did not comment directly on the launch of the
auction but referred to a statement issued in April that said a
data room providing information about its international
businesses was expected to open in the second quarter.
KrisEnergy, Talisman, Premier and PTT Exploration declined
comment.
"Pertamina is always keen to expand its upstream business
and explore every opportunity available. Naturally domestic
(Indonesia) assets are prioritised," Pertamina Corporate
Communications chief Ali Mundakir told Reuters via a text
message. He declined to comment further.
Hess did not offer an immediate comment. Kuwait Petroleum
was not available for comment.