UPDATE 1-Hess says starts 25,000 BPD rail shipments to La.

NEW YORK, April 25 Hess Corp started up
its rail shipment facility in April that moves 25,000
barrels-per-day of Bakken crude oil out of North Dakota to a
terminal in St. James, Louisiana, company officials said in
their earnings conference call on Wednesday.
The company expects to gradually ramp up rail shipments to
50,000-54,000 bpd by the end of the year. Hess has leased nine
train sets to move this crude, the company said.
Hess averaged production of 42,000 bpd of Bakken crude oil
in the first quarter of 2012 and so far in April is averaging
47,000 bpd of production.
The company said that it would likely not meet its 2012
Bakken production forecast average of 60,000 bpd, however, as
production was not ramping up quickly enough. Hess will update
production forecasts in July during its second-quarter earnings
call.
Hess's Bakken production is 85-90 percent black oil and
15-10 percent condensate, the company said.