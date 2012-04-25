UPDATE 1-Hess says starts 25,000 BPD rail shipments to La.

NEW YORK, April 25 Hess Corp started up its rail shipment facility in April that moves 25,000 barrels-per-day of Bakken crude oil out of North Dakota to a terminal in St. James, Louisiana, company officials said in their earnings conference call on Wednesday.

The company expects to gradually ramp up rail shipments to 50,000-54,000 bpd by the end of the year. Hess has leased nine train sets to move this crude, the company said.

Hess averaged production of 42,000 bpd of Bakken crude oil in the first quarter of 2012 and so far in April is averaging 47,000 bpd of production.

The company said that it would likely not meet its 2012 Bakken production forecast average of 60,000 bpd, however, as production was not ramping up quickly enough. Hess will update production forecasts in July during its second-quarter earnings call.

Hess's Bakken production is 85-90 percent black oil and 15-10 percent condensate, the company said.