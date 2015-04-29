UPDATE 2-Hess posts lower-than-forecast loss, helped by cost cuts

(Adds earnings call quotes; updates stock movement)
By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D., April 29 Oil and natural gas
producer Hess Corp posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday
that beat Wall Street's expectations, as cost cuts helped offset
plunging crude oil prices .
The company kept producing at a prolific pace, however, most
notably at its powerhouse Bakken wells in North Dakota.
Worth nearly a third of the company's daily oil output, the
Bakken is where executives have constantly slashed spending,
relying on what they tout as geological prowess and
technological enhancements to pump 70 percent more oil than the
same period last year.
"Our Bakken team continues to drive costs lower," Chief
Executive John Hess told investors on a conference call,
highlighting a 9 percent drop in the cost of each well.
Hess and other executives stressed that cost cuts came from
efficient operations and renegotiated contracts with vendors -
which they say have saved $550 million so far this year - and
downplayed any link to save cash amid cheap oil
prices.
Indeed, Hess cut its 2015 capital budget by $300 million,
now planning to spend $4.4 billion this year, saying,
effectively, that it would bank the savings by convincing
Halliburton Co and others to charge less.
The strategy relies heavily on the Bakken wells to continue
pumping at a constant pace or else Hess runs the risk of
contributing to a steep drop in U.S. crude output later this
year, concerns which top industry leaders shared with Reuters
last month.
"I'd like to see a little more visibility on how the Bakken
is going to behave before we update our (production) guidance,"
Greg Hill, the president of Hess, told investors.
New York-based Hess posted a net loss of $389 million, or
$1.37 per share, compared with a net income of $386 million, or
$1.20 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding a charge to write down the value of a well in
Iraq's Kurdistan region and other items, the company posted a
net loss of 98 cents per share. By that measure, analysts
expected a net loss of $1.06 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Production rose 14 percent to 361,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day. The average selling price Hess received for
its crude oil during the quarter dropped 55 percent to $44.78
per barrel.
Shares of Hess rose 0.3 percent to $76.97 in midday trading.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe amd W
Simon)