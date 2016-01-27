Oil producer Hess' loss widens on $1.36 bln of impairment charges

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
Jan 27 Hess Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss as it recorded after-tax impairment charges of $1.36 billion amid a prolonged crude price slump that has sapped oil producers' profits.
Net loss attributable to Hess widened to $1.82 billion, or $6.43 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $8 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Oil and gas production inched up to 368,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, from 362,000 boepd, a year earlier. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
* Target announces major push into soccer in the U.S.; becomes official partner of major league soccer and Minnesota United FC