Hess profit more than doubles on higher oil, gas prices

July 31 Oil and gas producer Hess Corp
said its quarterly profit more than doubled as oil and gas
prices rose.
Net income rose to $1.43 billion, or $4.16 per share, in the
second quarter from $549 million, or $1.61 per share, a year
earlier.
Hess said on Tuesday that British utility Centrica Plc
would buy its energy marketing unit for about $1.03
billion.
The company said in March that it would sell its retail
gasoline and its marketing and trading businesses after activist
investor Elliott Management began a campaign in January to break
up the company.