Oil producer Hess reports smaller loss, cuts budget

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
July 27 U.S. oil producer Hess Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by its efforts to keep costs low, and the company further cut its exploration and production budget for the year.
The company's net loss narrowed to $392 million, or $1.29 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $567 million, or $1.99 per share, a year earlier.
Hess said it now expects exploration and production expenditures of about $2.1 billion, $300 million lower than its previous estimate. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures