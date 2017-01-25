Oil producer Hess posts bigger quarterly loss

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 U.S. oil producer Hess Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, as the company recorded one-time charges of about $4.6 billion.
The net loss attributable to Hess widened to $4.89 billion, or $15.65 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.82 billion, or $6.43 per share, a year earlier.
Oil and gas production fell to 311,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 368,000 boepd a year earlier. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares