Hess seeks up to $40 mln from Schlumberger in dispute over well valve

HOUSTON, July 27 Hess Corp said on
Wednesday it was pursuing legal action against Schlumberger NV
for as much as $40 million, claiming the oilfield
service provider supplied a defective valve for a U.S. Gulf of
Mexico oilfield that shuttered three wells and crimped
production.
Hess took the unusual step of announcing the move on its
quarterly earnings conference call, publicly mentioning
Schlumberger and decrying the quality of service and parts
provided.
Oil producers such as Hess have been battling with
Schlumberger and other oilfield service providers over price and
other financial matters at a time when depressed crude prices
have eroded profits for the entire industry.
"It's extremely disappointing," Greg Hill, chief operating
officer at Hess, said on the earnings call of the alleged
defective valve.
Schlumberger representatives were not immediately available
to comment.
Hess claims it is owed between $30 million and $40 million
in remediation fees, attorney fees and lost profit from the
shutdown of some wells at its deepwater Tubular Bells field,
roughly 135 miles southeast of New Orleans.
Two of Tubular's four wells had been closed in the second
quarter for regular maintenance that was supposed to last 31
days. But Hess said a faulty valve earlier this month forced the
closure of another well.
As a result, Hess slashed its production outlook from the
Tubular project to about 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boe/d) for the year, down from previous estimates for at
least 25,000 boe/d.
"It relates to some quality control and some of the
components of the valve," Hill said.
He did not say if Hess had filed a lawsuit or was seeking
arbitration.
Hess said it expects the platform to be fully back online
later this year.
Hess holds a stake of about 57 percent in the Tubular
project, with Chevron holding the rest. Chevron was not
immediately available for comment.
Earlier on Wednesday, Hess reported a smaller-than-expected
quarterly loss, but cut its 2016 budget, citing depressed crude
prices.
Shares of Hess fell 5.5 percent to $50.77 in Wednesday
midday trading. Shares of Schlumberger fell 0.9 percent to
$79.93.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and David
Gregorio)