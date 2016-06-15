CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Hess storage facility in North Dakota leaks 32,000 gallons

(State regulator corrects composition of leaked liquid)
June 15 A storage facility in North Dakota owned
by Hess Corp leaked about 32,000 gallons of saltwater on
Tuesday, though the liquid has been recovered on site, state
regulators said.
A transfer pump at a tank battery in Mountrail County, in
the state's northwest corner, failed, causing storage tanks to
overflow, according to the North Dakota Department of Mineral
Resources (DMR).
A state inspector has been sent to the scene to monitor
remediation, DMR said.
Hess was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)