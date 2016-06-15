UPDATE 1-Hess storage facility in North Dakota leaks 32,000 gallons

(Adds Hess comment)

June 15 A Hess Corp storage facility in North Dakota leaked about 32,000 gallons of saltwater on Tuesday, although the liquid has been recovered on site, state regulators said.

A transfer pump failed at a tank battery in Mountrail County in the state's northwest corner, causing storage tanks to overflow, the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources said on Wednesday.

A state inspector has been sent to the scene to monitor remediation, the department said.

Hess said it was working with state officials. The facility services legacy wells in North Dakota, not those in the state's prolific Bakken shale formation.

"All liquids have been recovered and contained on site," Hess spokesman John Roper said. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn)