版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 2日 星期五 22:32 BJT

BRIEF-Hess says 177 of its 186 stations in NYC, Long Island, New Jersey open

Nov 2 Hess Corp : * CEO says has opened, supplying 177 of its 186 filling stations in nyc, Long

Island, New Jersey * CEO says about 80 percent of the gasoline stations in the northeast impacted

by sandy are still closed due to lack of power

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐