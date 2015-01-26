版本:
2015年 1月 27日

Hess slashes 2015 budget by 16 percent amidst cheap oil

WILLISTON, N.D. Jan 26 Oil and natural gas producer Hess Corp cut its 2015 capital budget by 16 percent from last year's levels on Monday, saying the cuts should help the company safeguard its growth projects amidst low commodity prices.

The company, which operates in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Denmark and Norway, among other places, plans to spend $4.7 billion this year.

Hess cut its spending in North Dakota's Bakken shale formation to $1.8 billion for 2015, down from last year's $2.2 billion, with plans to open 210 new wells in the state this year compared with last year's 238. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Grant McCool)
