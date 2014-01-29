Hess profit spikes after asset sales, but production lags

RPT-UPDATE 2-Fitch cuts Italy's debt rating; cites weak growth, political risk
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation
Jan 29 Oil and natural gas producer Hess Corp posted a jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday due in part to one-time gains from the sale of energy terminals and other assets, but production fell.
For the fourth quarter, Hess reported net income of $1.93 billion, or $5.76 per share, compared with $374 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.
The company produced 307,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter, down from 396,000 boe/d in the same period last year.
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, published the provisional notice of the end result of its all-cash public tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion Ltd