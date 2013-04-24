Hess Corp profit rises on higher Bakken oil output

April 24 Hess Corp, a U.S. oil and gas company under fire from an activist investor trying to break it up, reported a higher quarterly profit as output from its wells in the Bakken oil shale rose by 55 percent.

The company's net income more than doubled to $1.28 billion, or $3.72 per share, in the first quarter from $545 million, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 39 percent to $4.12 billion.