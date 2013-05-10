版本:
Hess to separate chairman, CEO roles

May 10 Hess Corp, under pressure from major shareholder Elliott Management, said it will separate the role of chairman and chief executive following its annual meeting next Thursday.

John Krenicki, former Vice Chairman of General Electric , will become non-executive chairman if he is elected together with other Hess nominees.
