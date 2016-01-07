CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Heta says Balkan unit buyer seeks compensation over franc loans

(Corrects to show purchase price mechanism unchanged, adds
compensation claim, detail, quotes)
VIENNA Jan 7 U.S. private equity group Advent,
which has jointly bought Austrian "bad bank" Heta's
Balkan network, has sent Heta a demand for compensation because
of its exposure to Swiss franc-denominated loans, Heta said on
Thursday.
Under terms of a deal completed last year, Advent and the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
agreed to pay up to 200 million euros ($216 million)
for the network, depending on its 2014 and 2015 earnings.
Austria has said 50 million euros has already been paid for
the network, Hypo Group Alpe Adria.
The sale agreement also included "warranty terms", which
Heta was examining with advisers in light of Advent's demand, a
spokesman for Heta said.
"Advent has officially informed Heta Asset Resolution on the
subject of the forced conversion of franc-denominated loans in
southeastern Europe and has also already asserted demands in
relation to incurred and expected damages in Montenegro and
Croatia," a Heta spokesman said by email.
A spokesman for Advent declined to comment.
"The demands sent by Advent in connection with the forced
conversion of Swiss franc-denominated loans in southeastern
Europe have no effect on the purchase price," the spokesman for
Heta said.
"Rather, warranty terms were agreed to in the purchase
contract, which can be applied against the still open
refinancing lines of Heta to Hypo Group Alpe Adria."
He declined to comment on the amount of loans involved.
Croatia's parliament passed a law in September forcing banks
to convert Swiss franc-denominated loans into euros, at heavy
cost to lenders in a move that banks have challenged. Montenegro
has taken similar steps.
Most of Croatia's Swiss franc loans were made during the
credit boom in the 2000s, driven by low interest rates, and were
primarily used for mortgages or buying commercial property. When
the Swiss central bank lifted its cap on the value of the franc
in January 2015 the franc surged and the mortgages became far
more expensive to service.
($1 = 0.9275 euros)
