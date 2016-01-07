UPDATE 2-Buyer of Heta's Balkan unit seeks compensation over franc loans

(Adds Advent comment, paragraph)

VIENNA Jan 7 U.S. private equity group Advent, which has jointly bought Austrian "bad bank" Heta's Balkan network, has sent Heta a demand for compensation because of its exposure to Swiss franc-denominated loans, the companies said on Thursday.

Under the terms of a deal completed last year, Advent and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) agreed to pay up to 200 million euros ($216 million) for the network, depending on its 2014 and 2015 earnings.

Austria has said 50 million euros has already been paid for the network, Hypo Group Alpe Adria.

The sale agreement also included "warranty terms", which Heta was examining with advisers in light of Advent's demand, a spokesman for Heta said.

"Advent has officially informed Heta Asset Resolution on the subject of the forced conversion of franc-denominated loans in southeastern Europe and has also already asserted demands in relation to incurred and expected damages in Montenegro and Croatia," a Heta spokesman said by email.

A spokesman for Advent confirmed that it was seeking compensation under the terms of the purchase agreement, but declined to elaborate.

Croatia's parliament passed a law in September forcing banks to convert Swiss franc-denominated loans into euros, at heavy cost to lenders, in a move that banks have challenged. Montenegro has taken similar steps.

"The demands sent by Advent in connection with the forced conversion of Swiss franc-denominated loans in southeastern Europe have no effect on the purchase price," the spokesman for Heta said.

"Rather, warranty terms were agreed to in the purchase contract, which can be applied against the still open refinancing lines of Heta to Hypo Group Alpe Adria."

He declined to comment on the amount of loans involved.

Most of Croatia's Swiss franc loans were made during a credit boom in the 2000s, driven by low interest rates, and were primarily used for mortgages or buying commercial property. When the Swiss central bank lifted its cap on the value of the franc in January 2015 the franc surged and the mortgages became far more expensive to service.

