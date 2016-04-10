German insurers say amicable deal over Heta still possible

FRANKFURT, April 10 Germany's insurers said on Sunday an amicable agreement in a dispute over debt repayment with Austrian bad bank Heta Asset Resolution was still possible, after Austria's financial markets regulator FMA imposed a hefty haircut on creditors.

"However, it must be clear that any new offer (by the Austrians) must look significantly better," said Klaus Wiener, chief economist of German insurance trade body GDV said.

Germany's insurers remained of the view that full repayment of debt to creditors was needed, he said in a statement.

The FMA on Sunday imposed a nominal loss on Heta's creditors of more than half their senior bonds' face value.

