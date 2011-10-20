Hetco sells heat oil options book to M.Stanley-sources

* Hetco exits heating oil options business - sources
* Sale price not disclosed
NEW YORK, Oct 20 Trading house Hetco has sold
its heating oil options book of business to Morgan Stanley
(MS.N) for an undisclosed sum, exiting that business, two
sources familiar with Hetco's operations said on Thursday.
Hetco, which is partly owned and guaranteed by U.S.
integrated oil company Hess Inc (HES.N), declined to comment.
Hess and Morgan Stanley also declined to comment.
Market sources said the heating oil options market on the
New York Mercantile Exchange has become increasingly illiquid
over the last year, with wide bid-ask spreads and few market
players willing to do business.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by Dale Hudson)