New Issue-Hewlett-Packard sells $2 bln notes in 2 parts

March 7 Hewlett-Packard Co on
Wednesday sold $2 billion of two-part senior notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, and
HSBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: HEWLETT-PACKARD CO	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $1.5 BLN    COUPON 2.60 PCT    MATURITY    09/15/2017	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.985   FIRST PAY   N/A	
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 2.603 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/12/2012   	
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 175 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 4.05 PCT    MATURITY    09/15/2022	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.771   FIRST PAY   N/A	
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 4.077 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/12/2012   	
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 210 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

