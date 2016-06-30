版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 07:34 BJT

Oracle ordered to pay HP $3 bln in Itanium case

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 A California jury ordered Oracle Corp to pay Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co $3 billion in damages in a case over HP's Itanium servers, an Oracle spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Oracle said it would appeal the verdict.

(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Sandra Maler)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐