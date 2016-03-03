HP Enterprise revenue falls 2.5 pct on weak services business

March 3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, which houses former Hewlett-Packard Co's corporate hardware and services division, reported a 2.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, largely due to weakness in its enterprise services business.

Net earnings fell to $267 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 from $547 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue fell to $12.72 billion from $13.05 billion.

This is Hewlett Packard Enterprise's first quarterly results as an independent company since its split from Hewlett-Packard Co in November.