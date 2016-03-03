HP Enterprise revenue falls 2.5 pct on weak services business

March 3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co,
which houses former Hewlett-Packard Co's corporate hardware and
services division, reported a 2.5 percent fall in quarterly
revenue, largely due to weakness in its enterprise services
business.
Net earnings fell to $267 million, or 15 cents per share, in
the first quarter ended Jan. 31 from $547 million, or 30 cents
per share, a year earlier.
The company's revenue fell to $12.72 billion from $13.05
billion.
This is Hewlett Packard Enterprise's first quarterly results
as an independent company since its split from Hewlett-Packard
Co in November.
(Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)