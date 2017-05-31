Hewlett Packard Enterprise posts loss in 2nd qtr vs year-ago profit

May 31 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co on
Wednesday reported a quarterly loss, compared to a profit a year
earlier, hurt by tax valuation allowances related to the recent
sale of a business unit, as well as intense competition and a
strong dollar.
Palo Alto, California-based HPE — which was created from the
breakup of Hewlett-Packard Co in 2015 — mainly sells servers,
networking and data storage equipment to companies.
The company reported a net loss of $612 million, or 37 cents
per share in the second quarter ended April 30, compared to a
profit of $320 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell nearly 13 percent to $7.45 billion, largely
reflecting the sale of its consulting and outsourcing services
business.
