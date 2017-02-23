HP Enterprise's revenue slips 10.4 pct

Feb 23 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co,
the corporate hardware and enterprise software business of
Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 10.4 percent fall in revenue,
largely due to sluggish demand for its servers and storage
equipment.
The company's net income was flat at $267 million for the
first quarter ended Jan. 31.
On a per share basis, the company's net income rose by 1
cent to 16 cents per share from a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $11.41 billion from $12.72 billion.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)