HP Enterprise's revenue slips 10.4 pct

Feb 23 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, the corporate hardware and enterprise software business of Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 10.4 percent fall in revenue, largely due to sluggish demand for its servers and storage equipment.

The company's net income was flat at $267 million for the first quarter ended Jan. 31.

On a per share basis, the company's net income rose by 1 cent to 16 cents per share from a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $11.41 billion from $12.72 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
