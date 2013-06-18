Hewlett-Packard moves printer, PC exec Bradley into new job

NEW YORK, June 18 Hewlett-Packard Co said on Tuesday that Todd Bradley, the head of its largest unit, printing and personal computers, will take on a new job, improving HP's China business and extending channel partner relationships around the world.

Bradley is stepping aside as executive vice president of the printing and personal systems unit, which also includes tablet computers, and will report directly to Chief Executive Meg Whitman in his new job as vice president for strategic growth initiatives.

Dion Weisler, currently senior vice president for the printer and personal systems business in Asia Pacific and Japan, will take Bradley's job as executive vice president for the division. He will also report to Whitman and join the company's executive council.