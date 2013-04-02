版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 2日 星期二 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-Hewlett Packard shares down 3 pct premarket

NEW YORK, April 2 Hewlett-Packard Co : * Shares down 3 percent in premarket trading
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐