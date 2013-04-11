版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 11日 星期四 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-Hewlett Packard-shares down 4.8 pct premarket

NEW YORK, April 11 Hewlett-Packard Co : * Shares down 4.8 percent in premarket trading
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐