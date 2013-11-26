版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 27日 星期三

BRIEF-Hewlett Packard shares add gains following results

NEW YORK Nov 26 Hewlett-Packard Co : * Shares add gains following results; up 7.2 percent in extended trade

