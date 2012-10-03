版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 4日 星期四 00:24 BJT

BRIEF-HP shares down 7.1 pct after it says 2013 to be challenging yr

NEW YORK Oct 3 Hewlett-Packard Co : * Shares were down 7.1 percent, hitting their lowest since April 2003, after it said fiscal 2013 will be a challenging year for the company, and that it expects revenue to decline year over year in all segments except software in 2013.

