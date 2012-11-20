BRIEF-HP says Deloitte did not raise red flags on Autonomy financials

BRIEF-Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln
* Gcp applied technologies receives binding offer from henkel to acquire darex packaging technologies
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 20 Hewlett-Packard Co : * Says Deloitte did not raise red flags during auditing of autonomy financials * Says turned over the autonomy case to SEC, UK agency within the last week
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.