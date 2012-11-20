版本:
BRIEF-HP says Deloitte did not raise red flags on Autonomy financials

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 20 Hewlett-Packard Co : * Says Deloitte did not raise red flags during auditing of autonomy financials * Says turned over the autonomy case to SEC, UK agency within the last week

