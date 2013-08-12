HP, ex-CEO Hurd win dismissal of lawsuit over harassment scandal

* Touting of business conduct rules held to be "puffery"
* HP cleared Hurd of harassment; ex-CEO now at Oracle
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 12 Hewlett-Packard Co and its former
chief executive, Mark Hurd, have won dismissal of a lawsuit that
challenged the computer maker's public commitment to ethics at a
time when Hurd was allegedly engaging in sexual harassment.
HP did not violate securities laws despite making statements
such as a commitment to be "open, honest, and direct in all our
dealings" because such statements were too vague and general,
U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco wrote on Friday.
As a result, shareholders led by a New York City union
pension fund cannot pursue fraud claims over Hurd's alleged
violations of HP's standards of business conduct, the judge
ruled.
"Adoption of the plaintiff's argument (would) render every
code of ethics materially misleading whenever an executive
commits an ethical violation following a scandal," Tigar wrote.
HP, which is based in Palo Alto, California, adopted new
standards after a 2006 scandal over news leaks that had
implicated several company executives and directors.
Hurd resigned from HP in August 2010 after allegations that
he sexually harassed independent consultant Jodie Fisher.
An internal HP probe cleared Hurd of harassment but found
that he filed inaccurate expense reports. Hurd, 56, is now
president of Oracle Corp.
The departure of Hurd, who had been widely credited with
improving HP's fortunes, led to a drop in the company's share
price. HP's market value, which at the time topped $100 billion,
has since fallen by roughly half, Reuters data show.
Shareholders led by the Cement & Concrete Workers District
Council Pension Fund of Flushing, New York, claimed in their
lawsuit that the share price had been fraudulently inflated
because of Hurd's alleged activities.
They also claimed that HP's statements about its rules of
conduct implied that Hurd was in compliance, and that Hurd
ignored his duty to disclose violations.
At most, Tigar said, such statements "constitute puffery -
if the market was even aware of them."
Tigar also said Hurd's alleged desire to keep his dealings
with Fisher secret did not by itself give rise to a fraud claim.
"Nothing suggests that Hurd thought that he could mislead
investors with the statements the court finds were immaterial,"
the judge wrote.
Tigar gave the plaintiffs 30 days to amend their complaint.
Ira Press, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, did not immediately
respond on Monday to requests for comment.
HP spokesman Michael Thacker declined to comment. Lawrence
Lewis, a lawyer for Hurd, did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Oracle spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger declined to comment.
The case is Cement & Concrete Workers District Council
Pension Fund et al v. Hewlett-Packard Co et al, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of California, No. 12-04115.