HP interim Chairman Ralph Whitworth resigns to focus on health

July 15 Hewlett-Packard Co said its interim Chairman Ralph Whitworth resigned from the board of directors, effective July 16, to focus on his health.

Whitworth, who runs activist hedge fund Relational Investors LLC, joined HP's board in 2011. He was appointed HP's interim chairman last year.

HP's shares were down slightly at $34.01 in premarket trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
